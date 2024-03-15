Westfield Farmers Market returns May 30

With Westfield’s Summer Farmers Market right around the corner, Westfield Welcome, the new organizer of the event, recently announced the formation of a Farmers Market Volunteer Steering Committee.

The committee will consist of residents and individuals committed to fostering community engagement and supporting local agriculture and will play a pivotal role in shaping the market’s success, according to Westfield Welcome.

Westfield Welcome will kick off the 2024 Westfield Summer Farmers Market, presented by Duke Energy, on May 30. The market will include fresh produce and artisanal goods in downtown Westfield at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St.

The market runs each Thursday, except for July 4, from May 30 through Sept. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. Vendors sell a variety of products, including locally sourced fruits and vegetables, handmade artisan items and local meat and dairy. Food trucks are also on-site.

The Westfield Farmers Market is also designed to connect the community with local farmers and artisans and foster a sense of community while promoting sustainable living, according to Westfield Welcome.

“We would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge and thank the Downtown Westfield Association for their tireless efforts over the years to establish and run the Farmers Market,” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis stated. “We are honored to have the reins handed over to our Westfield Welcome team and are excited to build on their successes.”

Westfield Welcome/The City of Westfield is now the organizer of the Farmers Market, which was previously organized by the Downtown Westfield Association.

Applications for vendors and information for businesses interested in sponsoring the Westfield Farmers Market can be found at westfieldwelcome.com.

Residents interested in joining the Farmers Market Volunteer Steering Committee can visit westfieldwelcome.com/get-involved.