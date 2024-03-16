Donations needed at St. Alphonsus Liguori food drive in Zionsville

St. Alphonsus Liguori’s Outreach Ministry in Zionsville is hosting a food drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 and 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24.

Donations of non-perishable food may be dropped off at the Caring Center truck in the St. Alphonsus Liguori parking lot, 1870 West Oak St. in Zionsville.

Items needed include:

Sugar

Cereal

Crackers

Pancake mix

Pancake syrup

Apple juice

Tomato juice

Canned chicken

Canned spinach

Canned mixed vegetables

Canned fruit cocktail

In 2023, the Caring Center distributed 52 tons of food through the food pantry throughout Boone County.

The Caring Center also purchased $21,000 worth of food; served an average of 240 families monthly at the Caring Center pantry; served an average of 200 families at the drive-through pantry; distributed more than 450 coats; delivered more than 1,300 holiday gifts to more than 100 teens in need; distributed 205 holiday meals; and distributed 98 family FUNPaks.

Monetary donations may be made directly by visiting thecaringcenter.net.