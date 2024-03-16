Donations needed at St. Alphonsus Liguori food drive in Zionsville

Current Publishing
St. Alphonsus Liguori’s Outreach Ministry in Zionsville is hosting a food drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 and 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24.

Donations of non-perishable food may be dropped off at the Caring Center truck in the St. Alphonsus Liguori parking lot, 1870 West Oak St. in Zionsville.

Items needed include:

  • Sugar
  • Cereal
  • Crackers
  • Pancake mix
  • Pancake syrup
  • Apple juice
  • Tomato juice
  • Canned chicken
  • Canned spinach
  • Canned mixed vegetables
  • Canned fruit cocktail

In 2023, the Caring Center distributed 52 tons of food through the food pantry throughout Boone County.

The Caring Center also purchased $21,000 worth of food; served an average of 240 families monthly at the Caring Center pantry; served an average of 200 families at the drive-through pantry; distributed more than 450 coats; delivered more than 1,300 holiday gifts to more than 100 teens in need; distributed 205 holiday meals; and distributed 98 family FUNPaks.

Monetary donations may be made directly by visiting thecaringcenter.net.

