Fishers police investigate shooting death

One person died in a late-night shooting March 16 in the 10000 block of Apple Blossom Circle, according to a news release from the Fishers Police Department.

Police stated that officers responded around 11:40 p.m. to the site of the shooting, located off East 141st Street near Howe Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person who had been shot.

“That person was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead,” the news release stated. “Police were quickly able to detain several  individuals believed to be involved in the shooting.”

The news release stated that there was no active threat to the community.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after their family has been notified.

Police are still investigating the crime. Anyone with information, including camera footage, is asked to contact Detective LaShawn Tyler at 317-595-3300.

