Fishers police help investigate federal child sexual exploitation crime

Investigators with the Fishers Police Department, working with the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, were part of a team that investigated a Greenfield man for the past year, leading to his arrest March 19 on federal charges of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana, investigators received a tip in May 2023 alleging that Bobby Linhart, 22, of Greenfield, had been uploading files containing child sexual abuse materials onto social media accounts under the username “maps.syb.”

“Linhart was allegedly engaging in sexually explicit conversations with girls who identified themselves to be between the ages of 12 and 15 years old,” the news release stated. “In addition to having sexually explicit conversations, Linhart was able to coerce the children to produce and send to him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Linhart also allegedly arranged to meet minors in person to engage in sexual activity.”

Hamilton County investigators allegedly discovered that Linhart traveled to at least three different cities, one which was out of state, to have sex or attempt to have sex with underage children. Linhart also allegedly sent explicit images to at least one child.

Investigators executed a search warrant March 19 at Linhart’s home in Greenfield. The news release stated that they found various illegal drugs, a handgun and electronic devices that contained sexually explicit material involving minors.

According to the news release, investigators believe Linhart had contact with other children. Anyone who may have interacted with “map.syb” or Bobby Linhart are asked to call 317-595-3300 or visit p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=945#.

The Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force is a partnership with the Fishers Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Carmel Police Department, Noblesville Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Westfield Police Department, and Alexandria Police Department.