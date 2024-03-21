Mayor Willis recognizes Disability Awareness Month

Current Publishing
Mayor Scott Willis signed a proclamation marking March as Disability Awareness Month in the City of Westfield. Willis presented the proclamation to Nicole Sutherland, center, and Teresa Abbenhaus of the Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities during the March 11 meeting of the Westfield City Council. (Photo by Marney Simon)

Mayor Scott Willis signed a proclamation marking March as Disability Awareness Month in the City of Westfield. The Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities operates with the mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of people with disabilities in Westfield by promoting inclusion, life-cycle planning and access. The proclamation notes that the goals of the city include providing individuals with disabilities the opportunities and support to make informed choices and decisions; live in homes and communities where such individuals can exercise their full rights and responsibilities as citizens; pursuing meaningful and productive lives; contribute to their family, community, state, and nation; and achieve full inclusion in society. Learn more at westfieldmcd.com. 

