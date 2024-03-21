Snapshot: ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ lands at Studio Theater

Current Publishing
“Driving Miss Daisy” opened March 15 to a nearly sold-out audience. The Civic Theatre’s production was a short drive through an “evolving relationship … that extends beyond the confines of a car ride,” according to Michael Lasley’s director’s note. The show explores the relationships between a Jewish widow, Miss Daisy Werthan, her son, Boolie Werthan, and a Black chauffeur, Hoke Colburn. The performances brought many laughs along with softer moments. The show runs through March 30 at the Studio Theater in Carmel. (Photos by Jennifer Haire)

