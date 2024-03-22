Snapshot: Taste of Carmel raises $80K for CEF

Current Publishing
Carmel Community

Guests at the Pedego Carmel table wear matching apparel inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” at Taste of Carmel, held March 8 at the 502 East Event Centre. The annual fundraiser featured more than 40 local food and beverage vendors offering samples to 1,200 guests. The event raised more than $80,000 for the Carmel Education Foundation, which supports Carmel Clay Schools students and educators. Pedego donated two electric bikes that were raffled at the event. (Photo by Jolene Broad)

