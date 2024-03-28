Actor who played Eddie Munster named CarmelFest parade grand marshall 

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on the television sitcom “The Munsters,” will be the grand marshal of the July 4 Allied Solutions CarmelFest parade.

“The Munsters,” which featured a family of monsters, first aired 60 years ago and was broadcast on CBS for two seasons.

Patrick’s custom Dragula vehicle will also be part of the parade, and the actor will be available both days of the festival to meet attendees, sign autographs and take photos. Munster merchandise will be for sale.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. to kick off the second day of CarmelFest, an annual event organized by the Carmel Rotary Club. The parade theme is Stars of America.

Learn more at CarmelFest.net.