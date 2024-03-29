Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Indian restaurant expanding to Carmel City Center
Indian restaurant expanding to Carmel City Center
Aroma Experience will serve Indian cuisine at Carmel City Center. (Photo courtesy of Vinita Singh)

Indian restaurant expanding to Carmel City Center

0
By on Carmel Business Local

By Ken Severson

Carmel will soon become home to the third location of Aroma Experience, a restaurant that serves dishes featuring the flavors of Northern India.

Owner Vinita Singh operates two other locations in Indianapolis, one in Fountain Square and the other in Broad Ripple. The Carmel location will be at 885 Monon Green Blvd., Suite 108.

“Carmel is one of the destinations that we have wanted to make a presence at,” Singh said. “In my mind, (Carmel) is amazing, and (customers) value everything.”

The first Aroma Experience opened in March 2021 in Fountain Square.

The menu offers a variety of regional and traditional cuisines native to the Indian subcontinent, from Tandoori chicken to marinated lamb shank and goat coconut curry.

Aroma Experience will also have a full bar in addition to an upscale dining experience.

Singh is hiring staff for Aroma Experience in Carmel and does not have an opening date set.

“This location will be a little different from the other two locations,” Singh said. “Our ultimate goal is to provide the most amazing service and menu with five- and seven-course meals.”

Aroma Experience will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

For more, visit aromaindy.com.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

ND CSO 0402 picCarmel Symphony Orchestra takes on challenge of ‘Verdi’s Requiem’ CIF COM EclipsePlans 040224Fishers readies for April 8 total eclipse Carmel City HallCarmel to end formal relationship with Chinese Sister City CIC COM 0326 Chin CCPL 1Comedic memoir author Chin to visit Carmel library March 30 CIC COM 0402 HTF2Planning expert: Many college grads can’t afford to return home to Hamilton County CIF COM NewSuperintendent 032624 3Kid-focused: New Hamilton Southeastern superintendent takes a personal approach to leadership
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact