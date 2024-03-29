Indian restaurant expanding to Carmel City Center

By Ken Severson

Carmel will soon become home to the third location of Aroma Experience, a restaurant that serves dishes featuring the flavors of Northern India.

Owner Vinita Singh operates two other locations in Indianapolis, one in Fountain Square and the other in Broad Ripple. The Carmel location will be at 885 Monon Green Blvd., Suite 108.

“Carmel is one of the destinations that we have wanted to make a presence at,” Singh said. “In my mind, (Carmel) is amazing, and (customers) value everything.”

The first Aroma Experience opened in March 2021 in Fountain Square.

The menu offers a variety of regional and traditional cuisines native to the Indian subcontinent, from Tandoori chicken to marinated lamb shank and goat coconut curry.

Aroma Experience will also have a full bar in addition to an upscale dining experience.

Singh is hiring staff for Aroma Experience in Carmel and does not have an opening date set.

“This location will be a little different from the other two locations,” Singh said. “Our ultimate goal is to provide the most amazing service and menu with five- and seven-course meals.”

Aroma Experience will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

For more, visit aromaindy.com.