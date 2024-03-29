96th and Allisonville roundabout construction to start

The City of Fishers will start construction April 1 on the 96th Street and Allisonville Road roundabout project, which will eliminate the existing Michigan left at that intersection.

The intersection will become a two-lane roundabout adjacent to the new River Place development, according to an announcement from the city.

Phase 1 of the project will involve removing median curbs and constructing temporary pavement on Allisonville Road and constructing an embankment before relocating electric utilities for local businesses. According to the city, businesses should be able to remain open throughout the construction process.

Allisonville Road traffic will remain open for north and southbound vehicles, although there will be restricted lanes at times. After April 9, 96th Street west of Allisonville will close for about 30 days. The recommended detour is Willowview Road.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, with minor enhancements completed by spring 2025.

A Michigan left is also called an indirect left. In that traffic configuration, to turn left, drivers continue through an intersection, make a U-turn at a median crossover in the following block and then come back to the intersection and turn right.

For more about the new roundabout, visit fishersin.gov and type “Allisonville Road” into the search function.