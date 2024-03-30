Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers boys basketball team wins 4A state championship
Fishers boys basketball team wins 4A state championship
Fishers boys basketball team. (Photo courtesy of the IHSAA)

Fishers boys basketball team wins 4A state championship

0
By on Fishers Education

JonAnthony Hall scored 23 and Keenan Garner added 19 points to lead Fishers to a 65-56 victory over Ben Davis March 30 in the IHSAA Class 4A state championship basketball game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

CIF COM 0326 FHS state head shot
Winegar

“This is the most unselfish group of kids I’ve ever been around,” Fishers coach Garrett Winegar said. “All they cared about was winning.”

Hall had a team-high 10 rebounds and Garner was right behind with nine rebounds.

Fishers senior Parker Perdue was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner for Class 4A.

The 4A No. 1 Tigers finished with a 29-1 record while the defending state champion Giants ended with a 23-6 mark.

Story to be updated.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CIF COM FishersElementaryRenovation 040924Board OKs $45M renovation for Fishers Elementary  CIN 0402 GOV AtLargeMeet the Hamilton County Council at-large GOP candidates CIF COM EclipsePlans 040224Fishers readies for April 8 total eclipse 95708059 2989350167810957 8399804228121395200 nFishers community events – April 2024 monon trial bikerPedestrian bridge planned for 191st Street in Westfield ZCHS speech teamZionsville Community High School speech team competes at state
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact