April hotel bookings up 45 percent in Hamilton County

Demand for hotels and short-term rentals in Hamilton County is higher than in 2023 and outpacing Indiana as a whole, according to an announcement from Hamilton County Tourism.

The information is based on data provided by TravelClick and AirDNA. The announcement stated that much of the demand is driven by interest in the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8.

“Hamilton County may not be the epicenter of the upcoming solar eclipse, but it definitely is seeing interest due to wonderful programs being offered by our community partners,” Hamilton County Tourism President and CEO Brenda Myers stated. “Hamilton County Tourism’s eclipse-focused digital and social media campaign targets areas of Indiana, Chicago and Michigan, and we’re optimistic we will see economic benefit.”

Demand for hotel rooms is up 45 percent compared to 2023, and short-term home rentals also are well above average for April, the announcement stated. In total, 75 percent of listings for home rentals are booked for the month of April — more than 13 percent over 2023.

Many of the additional rooms are booked by leisure travelers, rather than those visiting on business or for group sports, although that demand also increases later in April. The leisure travelers in early April include eclipse watchers and spring breakers.

Sarah Buckner, Hamilton County Tourism’s assistant director of community engagement, stated that the cooperative planning among county and city partners is unprecedented, and the community is ready to make the eclipse safe and enjoyable for all.

“This community is ready,” she said. “For not only the eclipse, but for all that’s happening during a very busy April.”

For more, visit visithamiltoncounty.com.