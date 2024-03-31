Center for the Performing Arts brings The Concert Truck to area

After more than a decade of bringing some of world’s finest classical musicians and orchestras to the Palladium, the Center for the Performing Arts is taking its mission to the streets.

The Concert Truck, a mobile music venue, will deliver to-your-door performances at 10 Indianapolis-area sites from April 23 to 27. In addition to private concerts for schools and other organizations, the tour will include two outdoor performances open to the general public.

“Our venues are among the finest in the region, but our commitment to accessibility calls for innovative approaches,” stated Jeffrey C. McDermott, the Center’s president and CEO. “The Concert Truck enables us to take high-quality, live classical music directly to people of all ages where they live, work and study.”

The public is invited to attend performances at:6:30 p.m. April 25, at VFW Fort Harrison Post 7119, 6525 N. Lee Road, Indianapolis and 11 a.m. April 27, at Carmel City Center pedestrian plaza, near The Cake Bake Shop, off Range Line Road south of City Center Drive.

Each location has parking, food and beverages available nearby. Attendees are encouraged to bring portable chairs.

Other performance locations will include Tindley Accelerated School, Edison School of the Arts, KIPP Indy Public Schools, Indiana School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Midwest Academy in Carmel, Outreach Inc. youth homelessness services, and Hoosier Village Retirement Community.

Launched in 2016 in Columbia, S.C., the Concert Truck is a 16-foot box truck adapted into a mobile concert stage, complete with lights, sound system and grand piano, with a mission to strengthen communities by redefining the concert experience and making live music accessible to all. The local tour will feature pianists Nick Luby, co-founder of the Concert Truck, and pianist Mikael Darmani, both of whom have toured throughout the Americas, Europe and elsewhere.