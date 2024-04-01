Eskenazi to open new east side facility

Current Publishing
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 21 celebrated the new Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus, set to open April 17 at 6002 E. 38th St., just outside of Lawrence city limits. (Photo courtesy of Eskenazi Health)

Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County celebrated the planned opening of its new east side health center, Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 21. The new facility is scheduled to open April 17 at 6002 E. 38th St., just outside of Lawrence city limits.

The 95,000-square-foot health center is part of a nearly $90 million capital improvement program targeting Eskenazi facilities in Marion County, according to an announcement from the healthcare organization.

“At Eskenazi Health, we’re committed to improving the health and vitality of our patients, and, by extension, the health and vitality of our community by providing ready access to care that encompasses the whole person while also addressing the many societal factors important to good health,” stated Lisa Harris, chief executive officer of Eskenazi Health. “The care we provide within our walls as well as the work we do in partnership across our community are at the very heart of this commitment.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Eskenazi Health’s investment will have a great impact on neighborhoods throughout the city.

“This large investment allows for a more accessible, high quality and affordable route to health care for east side residents,” he stated. “The City of Indianapolis is grateful for this monumental addition to quality of life in our community and are excited for the benefits it will bring.”
The new facility also will transform a former paved area into a green space for local community events and recreational activities. The health center is located along the new IndyGo Purple Line.

For more, visit EskenaziHealth.edu/primary-care.

More Headlines

