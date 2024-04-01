Where the magic happens: Fairyville returns to Noblesville for 12th year

Noblesville will get creative this spring with the return of Fairyville, a four-day event that celebrates the spring season and offers activities for adults and children.

The 12th annual Fairyville will be presented on the Noblesville Creates campus, 107 S. 8th St., and throughout downtown Noblesville from April 17 through April 20.

This year’s Fairyville theme is based on the 2024 total solar eclipse. Many of the events will emphasize outdoor, nature-themed activities, according to Noblesville Creates Account Manager Lydia Cheeseman.

“There will be scheduled events throughout the festival, including a Fairy House Contest, Fairy Tea Parties, the Fairyville Parade and, for adults, Fairyville After Dark and the Fairy Ball,” Cheeseman stated. “Self-directed, nature-themed activities will also be available in celebration of Earth Day.”

Aili McGill, director of Noblesville Creates, said the organization annually bases the event on new themes.

“This year for the eclipse, we will have several characters that portray either the sun or the moon and explore different fairytale stories related to eclipses throughout history,” McGill said.

Crafts and events will also include fairy and eclipse themes. Craft and activity participation will range from $7 to $10. All proceeds benefit Noblesville Creates. The money is used to offset Fairyville costs and organize community events.

“Every year, we offer the opportunity to make your own mini fairy house, which families love to do,” McGill said. “We’ll also have some other sun and moon-themed crafts. Crafts will be available throughout the entire event.”

Noblesville Creates’ partners and local businesses throughout downtown Noblesville will also offer specials, events and activities during Fairyville.

McGill said the event brings the Noblesville community together and draws visitors from outside the city.

“Because it incorporates so many partners from around (Noblesville), it is so great for the city’s economic development,” McGill said. “It gives people an excuse to explore downtown Noblesville and see it in a new light. It is also inspiring, and we like to bring it back every year because people are charmed by the fairy theme. We’re always surprised by how many families are big fairy or fantasy enthusiasts and how many grown-ups there are who want to play along.”

To learn more, visit noblesvillecreates.org/fairyville.

Noblesville Creates Fairyville Events

April 17 through April 20 — Fairy House Contest

The Fairy House contest is one of the main attractions each year. A collection of fairy houses made by local artists of all ages will be displayed on the Noblesville Creates campus April 17 and April 18 and moved to the Fairy Trail April 19.

Voting will be April 17 through April 20 at noon, in person and on Facebook. The winners will be announced April 22.

Noblesville Creates Director Aili McGill said the Fairy House Contest kick-started the event 12 years ago.

“We were working with some folks from the City of Noblesville trying to come up with ideas for celebrating Earth Day,” McGill said. “We organized the idea of Fairyville around the Fairy House Contest, and then immediately, it was clear we needed to add things like fairy actors who could come in and perform. The houses needed to go around a trail downtown to bring people through the city. It’s grown from there ever since.”

Registration for the Fairy House Contest is $40. The entry deadline is April 13. Register at noblesville-creates.square.site/product/12th-annual-fairy-house-contest-registration/132?cs=true&cst=custom.

April 19 from noon to 9 p.m. — Fairy Friday

The Fairyville Trail will be open with fairy actors, activities and entertainment for all ages. After 6 p.m., fairies and entertainment will begin to emerge.

April 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Fairyville After Dark

Fairyville After Dark is entertainment specifically for adults.

“We’re still working on putting entertainment together, and we are hoping to offer a pub crawl where you can go from spot to spot in Noblesville and sample different adult beverages as well as non-alcoholic beverages around town,” McGill said. “The details are still coming together.”

April 19 at 6 p.m. through April 20 at 5 p.m. — Fairyville Vendors

Local businesses will sell fairy-inspired wares on the Noblesville Creates campus and around Noblesville Courthouse Square.

April 19 through April 20 at 5 p.m. — Fairyville Trail

The entire collection of fairy houses made by local artists of all ages will be displayed along the Fairyville Trail and open for voting.

April 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Fairy Tea Parties

Young fairy lovers can visit the Birdie Gallery at 195 S. Fifth St. in Noblesville to drink tea, learn about fairy etiquette and meet the fairy actors.

Each ticket includes food and drinks, an activity and interactions with the princess fairies. Each tea party is approximately 45 minutes to an hour.

Registration is required, and the event costs $20 per person. Each child must be accompanied by a “paying, participating adult.”

To register, visit noblesville-creates.square.site/product/fairyville-tea-parties-2024/8893?cs=true&cst=custom.

April 20 at 1 p.m. — The Sun and Shade Fairy Parade

Along the parade route, Cheeseman stated the “Mayor of Fairyville” will tell a fairy story about the sun and moon and teach everyone an eclipse fairy dance.

April 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Fairy Ball

Cheeseman stated the Fairy Ball is an “immersive theatrical experience featuring variety acts by talented performers from around Central Indiana.” The event serves as a fundraiser for the Noblesville Creates Fairyville event.

Noblesville Creates stated the goal is to raise enough funds to make the Fairyville event “bigger, better and more magical next year.”

Tickets for the Fairy Ball are $75 each and can be purchased at noblesville-creates.square.site/product/the-second-annual-fairy-ball/7299?cs=true&cst=custom.