Night & Day diversions – April 2, 2024

‘The King and I’
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “The King and I” April 4 to May 19 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.
‘Fables and Folklore’
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “Fables and Folklore,” featuring “Golem” and “Pinocchio” at 7 p.m. April 5-6 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.
“That Championship Season’
Main Street Productions presents “That Championship Season” from April 4 to 14 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.
Feinstein’s cabaret
“Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” is set for 7:30 p.m. April 5 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.