Alice in Wonderland coming to Zionsville

“Alice in Wonderland” will come alive on stage when the Village Dance Studio performs excerpts of the classic tale this spring.

The performance are at 6 p.m. May 11 and 2 p.m. May 12 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center at Zionsville Community High School, 1000 Mulberry St. in Zionsville.

“Join us for a magical adventure as our dancers transport you into Wonderland,” Village Dance Studio Director Traci Broman stated. “While our story is primarily performed through ballet, this captivating performance will also include jazz, tap, modern and hip-hop dance.”

The one-hour performance follows Alice through the rabbit hole as she meets all her favorite friends and finds herself in a new world. The family-friendly production features local dancers.

Zionsville Community High School seniors Izzy Casciani and Emma Phipps will dance the role of Alice. Other characters include the White Rabbit, Mock Turtle, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts and the Mad Hatter.

Tickets are $8 for ages 3-12 and $10 for 13 and older, and all tickets are general admission seating. Purchase tickets at villagedancestudio.com.

Students from Village Dance Studio will also perform on the stage May 11 during their Showcase at the high school. Dancers from age 3 through 18 will be featured in performances at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Showcase performances are free and open to the public.

Village Dance Studio has provided dance instruction in Zionsville since 1977.