Caucus scheduled to fill Breaux’s senate seat

The Indiana Democratic Party has scheduled a special caucus to determine who will fill the seat left vacant after the March 20 death of State Sen. Jean Breaux, a Democrat, who served parts of Lawrence.

The caucus is scheduled for 7 pm. April 18 at the Julia Carson Government Center, 300 E. Fall Creek Pkwy., Indianapolis.

Indiana Democratic Party Communications Director Sam Barloga stated that another caucus will be scheduled after the primary to determine who will be on the ballot for the seat in November.

“Since Sen. Breaux’s passing occurred after the withdrawal deadline, and since the first mail ballots were already printed, she remains on the ballot for the May primary,” Barloga stated.

Precinct committee members within the district who are eligible to temporarily fill Breaux’s seat until November will receive notice of the April 18 caucus via first class mail, according to an announcement from the state party. Those interested in running must file with the party no later than 72 hours before the caucus starts. They also must reside within Senate District 34 and meet all other qualifications to serve in the Indiana State Senate.

Prospective candidates must submit a CEB-2 form, available at bit.ly/3vFM1IF, along with a receipt of the Statement of Economic Interest — to be filed with the Secretary of the State Senate — to Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl’s office at the Indiana Democratic Party Headquarters, 101 W. Washington St., Suite 1110E, Indianapolis, IN 46204, by April 15.