Fishers woman arrested following April 6 shooting

Fishers Police Department announced April 8 that officers arrested 20-year-old Amaria Janae Butler of Fishers in connection with an April 6 shooting in the Meadows Drive area.

According to the announcement, Butler faces a level-six felony charge of criminal recklessness.

“On the night of the incident, several neighbors called 911 to report shots fired,” the announcement stated. “FPD officers and detectives quickly investigated the incident and detained two subjects for questioning. Search warrants were obtained for the residence and DNA. While officers were there to serve the search warrant, Butler admitted to firing a gun outside the house.”

Evidence was collected at the scene, the announcement stated, and Butler was taken into custody at that time.


