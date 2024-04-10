Noblesville prepares for enchanting downtown event

On the first Friday of each month, Noblesville Main Street, a nonprofit that connects Noblesville businesses and residents, presents a themed event for the community.

May’s theme is “Magic of the Square,” which is returning for its third year. The event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. May 3 in downtown Noblesville.

The event has grown each year, with up to 500 people attending in 2022 and more than 1,200 in 2023.

Josh Cecil, a magician who serves on the board of directors, said “Magic of the Square” has evolved during the past few years from featuring only magicians to becoming a “Harry Potter”-themed night with activities for adults and children.

Magicians will perform street magic, and a “Harry Potter”-themed band will play live music. Other activities, some free and some for a small fee, will include a scavenger hunt downtown, face painting, balloon twisters, an exotic animal show, a “Harry Potter” express ride and other activities.

Cecil said there will also be a costume contest that many attendees go “all out” for.

“The costume contest naturally became a recurring part of the night,” Cecil said. “A lot of people just started showing up in ‘Harry Potter’ costumes. We just herded it into a contest.”

Many downtown shops and restaurants will stay open late for the event, and some will sell themed items.

Kate Baker, executive director for Noblesville Main Street, said events like “Magic of the Square” engage the community and give people a space to connect.

“We’re trying to give everyone a place to come and have a nice time in a charming historic setting,” Baker said. “We’re always lifting up small businesses, and all of the events that we do put people at the doorsteps of these retail and restaurant shops, which I think is really important.”

Cecil said “Magic of the Square” gives people “a sense of belonging.”

“’Magic of the Square,’ in particular, where there are 1,000-plus people around the square and we’re all transported back to a simpler time, is such an interesting event,” Cecil said. “It is magical, and there is a sense of unity coming together. The magic of it is the community gathering and connecting, when you can really feel the history that our spirit and our square has.”

For more and a list of future First Friday themes, visit noblesvillemainstreet.org or call 317-776-0205.