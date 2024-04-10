MSDLT schools pick top teachers, classified employees for 2024

Schools within the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township have chosen their top teachers and classified staff members for the year, and those employees will be eligible for the district’s Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year, which will be announced in May.
The schools and the employees that each honored are:
- Amy Beverland Elementary Early Learning Center: Teacher Leah Beardslee and classified employee Jyra Hughes
- Brook Park Elementary ELC: Teacher Helisha Klipp and classified employee Dana Dowden
- Mary Castle Elementary ELC: Teacher Jennifer McNamara and classified employee Carla Rosebrock
- Winding Ridge Elementary ELC: Teacher Casey Krummel and classified employee Mara Ramirez-Hastings
- Amy Beverland Elementary: Teacher Lindsey Lewis and classified employee Amanda McGarrell
- Brook Park Elementary: Teacher Audrey Johnson and classified employee Russell Harpold
- Crestview Elementary: Teacher Kristine Booth and classified employee Maria Rodas
- Forest Glen Elementary: Teacher Kelis Barber Benitez and classified employee Michele Hernandez Davila
- Harrison Hill Elementary: Teacher Emily Ross and classified employee Harshi Chahal
- Indian Creek Elementary: Teacher Sylvia Marrero Olivo and classified employee Julie Hils
- Mary Castle Elementary: Teacher Debra Ann May and classified employee Dawn Gill
- Oaklandon Elementary: Teacher Jill Ambre and classified employee Cardel Laurence
- Skiles Test Elementary: Teacher Reginald Golder and classified employee Beatriz Castro Rodriguez
- Sunnyside Elementary: Teacher Beatriz Smith and classified employee Edwin Davis
- Winding Ridge Elementary: Teacher Ruth Sheldon and classified employee Patricia Schuh
- Belzer Middle School: Teacher Lauren Hill and classified employee Alexandria Hayes
- Fall Creek Valley Middle School: Teacher Kayci Troyer and classified employee Leticia Valdez Centeno
- Lawrence Central High School: Teacher Amber Leonhard and classified employee Roderick Coleman
- Lawrence North High School: Teacher Samantha Good and classified employee Antoinette Welch
- Lawrence Advance Academy: Teacher Steve Helgeson and classified employee Gabriel Llovet Bisbal
- McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology: Teacher Gracie Sahm and classified employee Diana Stocksdale
- Transportation department’s classified employee of the year: Jhunlette Kelly