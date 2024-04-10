Seed Library promotes local agriculture

The Westfield Washington Public Library has a new section for library patrons who have, or want to have, a green thumb.

The Westfield Library Foundation announced the grand opening of a new seed library at the facility at 333 West Hoover St. The addition, sponsored by Community First Bank of Indiana, provides a space where residents can access, borrow, exchange, or donate seeds for vegetables, herbs and flowers.

“The Seed Library will feature a diverse selection of seeds suitable for different growing conditions and seasons, catering to both novice and experienced gardeners alike,” stated Erin Downey, executive director of the Westfield Library Foundation.

Seed libraries promote biodiversity, sustainability and local agriculture.

Seed libraries serve as an important step toward developing a network of seed savers, creating locally adapted varieties, responding to climate change or loss of gene integrity due to GMOs and to preserve genetic diversity, according to the Seed Library Network. By providing free access to seeds, libraries encourage community members to grow their own food, support local ecosystems and engage in the age-old tradition of seed sharing.

“We are thrilled to partner with Community First Bank of Indiana to bring this valuable resource to our community,” Downey continued. “We are deeply grateful for their commitment to fostering community engagement, education, and sustainability.”

Community First Bank of Indiana is also a contributor toward construction of the children’s department playhouse at the new library. The playhouse will have a welcoming space for creative storytelling and imaginative play.

Learn more about seed libraries at seedlibraries.weebly.com.

For more on programs at Westfield Washington Library, visit wwpl.lib.in.us.