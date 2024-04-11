Some Fishers roads closed due to flooding

Several streets are closed in Fishers because of flooding from recent rain, and the City of Fishers is warning drivers to avoid trying to drive through flooded roadways.

“You cannot tell how high the water is or the condition of the roadway,” an April 11 city social media post stated.

Closed or limited-access roads include:

106th St. closed from Hague Rd. to Crosspoint Blvd.

No eastbound travel on 106th St. from Allisonville Rd. but you can travel west on 106th St. from Sherborne Rd. Allisonville Rd. NB is restricted to one lane at 106th St.

You can travel west from Crosspoint Blvd. up to the Nickel Plate Trail.

Hoosier Rd. closed from 121st St. to 116th St.

113th St. closed from Florida Rd. to Southeastern Pkwy.

Fishers Parks HQ entrance is blocked — call (317)-595-3150 for info on how to access the building.

Updates will be posted on the city’s social media.