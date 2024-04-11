Westfield softball coach crafts a business in Fishers

Brian Revercomb likes to stay busy.

A management official with an electronic security provider by day, Revercomb has two other jobs that keep him busy outside of his regular 9-to-5.

When he isn’t coaching softball at Westfield High School, where he is in his ninth season, Revercomb can be found inside his workshop behind his home in Fishers. There, he’s slowly building up the business that honors his favorite hobby — woodworking.

“When I was in my early 20s, I was interested in making my own guitar,” Revercomb said. “My brother-in-law showed me how to use the tools, and I started making electric guitars for myself and for my friends.”

Over the years, Revercomb kept up with the hobby, even working as a carpenter in the early 2000s. In 2020, he did a project for a friend of the family who told him he should consider woodworking as more than just a weekend time filler. Once his daughter went off to college that fall, he said it felt like the right time.

“I was sitting at home, she was gone, softball was slow at the time, so I started the business,” he said.

That’s when he launched Two Labs Furniture & Cabinetry.

Revercomb started woodworking for home interior projects, such as kitchen cabinets, laundry rooms, entertainment centers, office furniture, bathroom vanities, kitchen tables and bedroom sets.

“Pretty much furniture,” he said. “I haven’t made a lot of chairs, but tables, beds, I love doing live edge slabs with built-ins and making tables. I made a live edge maple top table for a family member recently.”

Revercomb also has a CNC machine — an automated tool that uses computer inputs for wood and other projects.

“Here in Fishers we have the Maker Playground. It’s a giant woodworking shop and they have a 4-by-8 woodworking machine,” Revercomb said. “But I bought a small one at an estate sale and I can make all sorts of things.”

Revercomb learned a lot of his skills during his time as a carpenter, but much of his expertise is self-taught, coming from years of research and trial and error.

“I like to study and learn,” he said. “That’s probably the coaching part of me, where I’m always trying to improve myself as a coach, I’m always trying to improve myself for work as well, whether it’s my day job or woodworking.”

Revercomb said although mass produced furniture can be purchased cheaper, there’s something special about handcrafted pieces.

“A bedroom set I’m currently making, the tree that I’m using was cut down… and the bedroom set is 90 percent going to be made from the same tree that was grown in Indiana,” he said. “They live in Indiana, so there’s a connection there. It’s a local business making it from a local tree. I think there’s a connection to folks there. The things I make, you can go and buy them where they are less expensive, but I think what I offer is quality in the way I build. I think people like well-made handcrafted pieces from local makers.”

In addition to the bigger jobs, Revercomb still loves the smaller projects, such as guitars, cutting boards and signs.

Revercomb said so far, a lot of his customers have come from word of mouth. But he hopes to expand as he branches out into more complicated jobs.

Revercomb’s work can be viewed at twolabsfurniture.com.