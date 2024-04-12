Go green in Westfield

In Westfield, it turns out it actually is easy being green.

Westfield Parks & Recreation Department will present Green Day — a celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day — April 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St.

The free event will provide visitors with tips and techniques for green practices, presented by local organizations and vendors. Topics such as soil, trees, water and invasive species will be shared to help residents participate in green initiatives at home and throughout the community.

“Green Day is an important Parks Department initiative, and we are thrilled that a number of businesses and community organizations are partnering to make this an even bigger event. We work hard each year to be named a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation, and events like this help to inform the community of the work we’re doing that they may not see every day,” stated Mayor Scott Willis.

The city will give away free native tree saplings while supplies last, courtesy of Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

In addition to the Parks & Rec Department, participating organizations include City of Westfield Stormwater, Earth Charter Indiana, Greenways Foundation, Hamilton County Soil and Water, Westfield Green Together, Waste Management and Xanderbuilt Tree Care.

Free parking is available in the lot at the southwest corner of Poplar Street and Park Street and in designated spots along Jersey, Mill, and Union Streets.

Learn more about Westfield Parks & Recreation at westfield.in.gov/government.