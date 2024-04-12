Snapshot: Fishers residents celebrate Holi

Current Publishing
The Hindu festival Holi, celebrating the arrival of spring, was celebrated March 31 at Roy Holland Park in Fishers with singing, drumming, dancing and brightly colored powder that symbolizes the victory of good over evil. The event was organized by the local chapter of Sewa International, a faith-based Hindu nonprofit organization. According to information from Sewa, “Holi is a time for people to come together in celebration, forget their differences and enjoy life.” (Photo courtesy of Sewa)


