Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office raising awareness of autism

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that it is participating in Autism Awareness Month in April.

“As part of our commitment to fostering understanding and support for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), you may have noticed some of our patrol vehicles adorned with multi-colored puzzle piece wraps,” the announcement stated. “The initiative stems from a profoundly positive interaction with a young autistic man in our lobby last year. During his visit, our deputies engaged with him using simple sentences, positioning themselves at his seated level and utilizing the Autism Emergency Communication Board — a newly acquired communication tool at the time. Witnessing the compassionate and effective communication firsthand, the young man’s father was deeply impressed with our deputies and their training.”

As part of the month’s activities, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has collaborated with community members to raise awareness about autism, promote understanding and highlight the importance of inclusive practices in law enforcement interactions, according to the announcement.

“Our encounter with the young man last year reinforced the significance of empathy and adaptation in our interactions with individuals with autism,” Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush stated. “By participating in Autism Awareness Month, we demonstrate our commitment to fostering a supportive community for all residents of Hamilton County.”

Throughout April, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will engage in educational initiatives, outreach programs and organization visits to promote autism awareness and acceptance.

More information about the department’s Autism Awareness Month activities, including resources for individuals with autism or visits by one of the wrapped vehicles, members of the community can contact Public Information Officer Deputy Bryan Melton at 317-776-4140 or [email protected].