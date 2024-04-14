Fishers Arts Council, STAR Bank present student work

The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with STAR Bank, is presenting the annual Senior Showcase exhibit, featuring artwork by seniors in the Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers high schools’ visual arts and writing programs.

The exhibit is on display through April 26 at the Collaboration Hub Gallery, 11810 Technology Dr., Fishers.

According to an announcement from the arts council, visual arts teachers from both schools have been working with students all year to help them hone their skills, create new projects and learn and appreciate more about the arts. The teachers involved are Jasmine Osborne, Danielle Ontiveros Goodwin, Lisa Brown and Erin Warner (FHS); and Angela Fritz, Julie Strawhacker, Daniel Moosbrugger, Craig Helming and Lauren Reed (HSE).

The exhibit includes 126 pieces of 2D artwork, 47 pieces of 3D artwork and nine poems. Shannon Bennett and Alex Moore — both from the Indy Art Center — judged the exhibit, which is made up of artwork selected by the visual arts teachers from both high schools, based on the HSE district art show in March.

Winners received scholarships totaling more than $4,200 in the categories of drawing, photography, painting/mixed media, digital art and 3D. Each year, a student also is awarded the Jordan D. Snider Award for Artwork Best Reflecting the Written Word, sponsored by Catherine Snider. Honorable Mention winners are sponsored by Laura and Ed Villanyi.

The exhibit opened March 28, with a reception and awards ceremony April 12. The reception included music by Hamilton Southeastern High School students Nick DiLisio, Ritvik Joju, Noah Millis, Aditya Rajendra, Alborz Salehi and Deacon Tebbe.

The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays by appointment. To make an appointment, contact Fishers Arts Council at [email protected].