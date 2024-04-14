Column: A beacon of mutual respect

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

As the news broke that former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman had died and newscasters were praising his life, I couldn’t help but consider his career an example of the power of civility in politics.

In an era marked by increasing partisanship and division, Lieberman’s approach to governance stands out as a beacon of bipartisanship and mutual respect. A Democrat who often crossed the aisle, his focus on building bridges rather than walls offers valuable lessons for today’s political climate.

Lieberman’s commitment to civility was not only about polite discourse; it was about effective governance. He understood that progress is made through collaboration, listening and the respectful exchange of ideas. His work on environmental protection, national security and healthcare reform showcased his ability to work with colleagues from all political spectrums to achieve meaningful outcomes.

In reflecting on Lieberman’s legacy, it’s crucial to consider how his focus on civility can inform current political practices. In a time when political polarization threatens the very fabric of our society, revisiting Lieberman’s approach could help mend divisions. His career reminds us that civility in politics is not a sign of weakness but a strategy for strength and unity.

As we navigate these turbulent political waters, let’s draw inspiration from Lieberman’s example. Promoting civility isn’t just about reducing hostility; it’s about enriching our democratic dialogue and ensuring that our political institutions work for the benefit of all. Lieberman’s legacy offers a roadmap for how politicians — and indeed, all of us — can engage in more constructive and respectful discourse.