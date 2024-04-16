Fishers moving forward with citywide trash service

The City of Fishers is a step closer to offering citywide trash and recycling services for residents following an April 15 action by the city council.

The council had a first reading on an amendment to a city ordinance governing trash collection that will allow for a single municipally contracted service provider and clears up licensing and bonding requirements. The ordinance previously had allowed more than one service provider to operate within the community.

Fishers City Attorney Lindsey Bennett gave some specifics about the amendment, including prohibition of cancellation fees for customers if a provider is not the one eventually selected by the city.

“Another restriction that we put into this amended ordinance is limit the collection of trash in residentially zoned areas between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.,” she said. “Violations have stayed the same, the penalties have stayed the same — it’s $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second and $500 for the third.”

Bennett noted that the Board of Public Works recently approved a formal request for proposals for trash collection. Responses are due June 1 and after the board chooses a preferred contractor, it will negotiate an agreement and hold a public hearing, likely in July.

Council members offered to approve the amendment that night, but Bennett said there could be some wording changes and requested that it wait for a second reading. Council members suggested adding pickup time restrictions for commercial areas that are adjacent to residential neighborhoods.

Also during the meeting, the council approved bond and financing packages for the City View development, a $90 million mixed-use building on 116th Street at Lantern Road.

Fishers Police Department Lt. Kevin Kolbi was recognized during the meeting for 20 years of service with the department.

The next Fishers City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 20 at Launch Fishers, 12175 Visionary Way.