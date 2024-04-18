Noblesville Common Council introduced to proposed plans for three housing communities

The Noblesville Common Council met April 9 and received three proposed development plans for the city: Kingsley at Hyde Park, Oasis at Hyde Park and Brandon Reserve. Altogether, the projects are estimated to cost nearly $188 million.

The council first heard a project for the rezoning of 42 acres along Brooks School Road between 136th and 141st streets for the proposed $90 million Kingsley at Hyde Park development, a for-rent community set to include 286 dwelling units.

“Hyde Park was a 274-acre mixed-use development when it was brought forward, and the overall master plan was approved in 2021,” said attorney Jim Shinaver, speaking on behalf of Trinita Development. “Now, you’re starting to see sections of Hyde Park undergoing development, which is really an exciting thing.”

Shinaver said the residential portion of the development would include amenities for its residents, including a clubhouse, pool and fitness facilities, and the community would be split into north and south parcels, separated by the Hyde Park regional detention pond.

“The northern portion would include all for-rent residential homes, and the southern portion would have the commercial outlets, as well as additional homes,” Shinaver said.

Shinaver also introduced Oasis at Hyde Park, a $40 million project that would involve rezoning 15.5 acres south of E. 146th St. and east of the Marilyn Ridge subdivision for the development of 74 for-sale homes, mainly consisting of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom units.

Developers Grand and Fischer Homes anticipate average sale prices starting at approximately $400,000.

The last development plan Sinaver introduced on behalf of developer MI Homes of Indiana L.P., Branson Reserve, would rezone 52 acres west of Promise Road at its intersection with 196th Street for a for-sale residential community of 147 single-family homes.

Shinaver said the proposed $58 million development would consist of a mix of home types, including ranch homes, two-story homes and split-level homes with square footage ranging from approximately 1500 sq. ft. to 2900 sq. ft.

MI Homes anticipates that Brandon Reserve’s average sale price will be between $380,000 and $430,000.

A new process was recently established for development project introductions.

“(Projects) were previously introduced at council, then went to plan commission and then back to the council for two more readings,” Councilmember Aaron Smith said. “Now (projects are) introduced at council with more information, go to the plan commission and then come back to council for a vote based on the plan commission’s recommendation. We can keep it open for an additional meeting if needed.”

The next common council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 23 at City Hall. Many of the development projects presented will be presented to the plan commission at its May 20 meeting at 6 p.m.