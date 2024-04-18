Current Publishing
You are at:»»Riverview Health, Ivy Tech to launch partnership
Riverview Health, Ivy Tech to launch partnership
Riverview Health’s main campus is at 395 Westfield Rd., Noblesville. (File photo)

Riverview Health, Ivy Tech to launch partnership

0
By on Hamilton County, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Health, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

Riverview Health and Ivy Tech Hamilton County recently announced a strategic partnership to create a new path to apprenticeships and job opportunities to benefit patients and communities across Hamilton County.

According to Jason Kaufmann, director of marketing and communications at Riverview Health, the partnership will create apprenticeships and career opportunities for individuals interested in the following roles:

  • Medical assistant apprentice
  • Certified medical assistant
  • Patient service representative
  • Licensed practical nurse
  • Registered nurse

A partnership launch event will be held from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. April 23 at Riverview Health Noblesville Hospital, 395 Westfield Rd., in the lower level of the Krieg DeVault Conference Center.

Kaufmann stated the event will feature various speakers, including representatives from Riverview Health and Ivy Tech, mayors of Hamilton County cities and a recent graduate of the medical assistant program at Ivy Tech.


More Headlines

CIG COM StateOfTheCity 042324 1State of the City:  Lawrence Mayor Whitfield stresses connectivity in first major address to the community Megan Hammerle 5kMegan Hammerle 5K hopes to attract participants from Zionsville George P COVER photoDignity in death: Remains of Hamilton County man laid to rest in Westfield 1709871543317A voice for hope: Noblesville resident advocates for people suffering from chronic illness CIF COM 0416 HSE hockey player pic 1Hamilton Southeastern hockey player overcomes health issues to follow passion CIC COM Arcade 3Serious fun: Carmel couple opens retro video arcade to fund scholarships for IT career training
Share.