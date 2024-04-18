Column: Adana kebab great for grilling

Commentary by Mark LaFay

April is a bustling month for us at the shop as we finalize preparations for the summer farmers market season.

We’re assembling and training our team, gathering and repairing gear, scheduling, planning and building up inventory for the grilling season. I’m a grill enthusiast who doesn’t need anything fancy — a Weber kettle grill with hardwood charcoal suits me perfectly.

This week, we’re introducing a Turkish lamb sausage named after Adana, a town in Turkey. Having spent time in Turkey, I can attest to the fantastic nature of Turkish cuisine, with döner sandwiches and Adana kebab ranking high among my favorite dishes.

Adana kebab consists of spicy minced lamb sausage that’s skewered and grilled over charcoal, traditionally seasoned with cumin seeds, Urfa pepper flakes and sumac. Cumin adds an earthy flavor. Urfa pepper contributes a mild spiciness, and sumac provides a slight bitterness, combining to create a memorable taste. For those interested in trying Adana kebab, you can sample ours or make your own. Here’s a recipe to consider:

• 500g (approximately 1 pound 2 ounces) ground lamb

• Kosher salt (approx. 10 grams)

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 tablespoon ground sumac

• 1 tablespoon ground Urfa pepper flakes

• 2 tablespoons ice-cold water

Mix all ingredients by hand for 3-5 minutes, chill overnight, then form around skewers to make them flat and thin. Grill over charcoal for optimal browning and crisping. Serve on grilled pita or a crispy fluffy baguette. Pinch the sausage with your bread and slide off the skewers. Then top with thinly sliced red onion, fresh ripe tomato, parsley, and a drizzle of olive oil. Optionally, add yogurt, fresh dill and a squeeze of lemon for a refreshing twist, or elevate it with some fine hummus.

Here’s to the grilling season!