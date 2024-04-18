Westfield Washington Library to temporarily close

The Westfield Washington Public Library will close April 22 at its Hoover Street facility so staff can begin moving the building’s contents to the new library location.

“The closure is necessary to ensure a seamless and efficient transition to the new building,” stated WWPL Executive Director Sheryl Sollars. “Patrons are encouraged to keep any items they have checked out until the new building is open as nothing will be due during the closure.”

During the closure, library staff will not respond to phone calls, emails or social media inquiries. However, library patrons can access the digital collection for streaming or downloading.

Patrons are also encouraged to take advantage of the countywide borrowing agreement, which allows cardholders to check out materials from non-Evergreen Indiana public libraries in Hamilton County.

District residents can also visit or call any other location in the Evergreen Indiana consortium of over 130 libraries to borrow items or get assistance with their accounts.

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to our current location, we’re incredibly excited about the opportunities that the new building will bring,” Sollars stated. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new home.”

A grand opening at the new building at Park Street and Westfield Boulevard is scheduled for June 1.

For information on the relocation process and the new library, visit wwpl.lib.in.us/moving.