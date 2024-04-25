Carmelfest KidsZone to add symbolic ride

The Rotary Club’s logo includes a wheel. So, CarmelFest chair Jeff Lenz figured a Ferris wheel is a fitting KidsZone addition to remind visitors that Rotary Club of Carmel sponsors CarmelFest.

“That’s been a hard thing for us to communicate to the community, that this is our big fundraiser every year to sponsor all the great things we do for the community,” said Lenz, a Rotary Club of Carmel member who lives in Noblesville. “That’s the main reason I ended up getting a Ferris wheel. I’m basically calling it the Rotary wheel. I think it’s going to bring a lot of attention.”

The Ferris wheel is 55 feet tall and needs to be in an area at least 50 feet-by-30 feet. It has 12 seats that can fit two to three people each.

“It’s very expensive to rent,” Lenz said. “If it rains and no one buys tickets, I’d lose a lot of money. But I went ahead and took a gamble. We’ll be selling tickets for people to ride, because I really don’t want to lose money. You can buy tickets online or in person.”

This is Lenz’s first year as chair of CarmelFest, set for July 3 and 4 at Civic Square and adjacent areas.

“Last year was the first year we had mechanical rides and it was a huge success,” said Meg Osborne, who is chair of the KidsZone along with her husband, Brad Osborne.

The KidsZone will be in the south parking lot of Carmel City Hall.

“We have rides and inflatables for all ages, plus pony rides and feeding animals,” Meg Osborne said.

Other rides include a four-pod bungee trampoline, a 20-foot dual lane slide, potato sack slide, an eight-person Toxic Meltdown action game, Mind Winder Swing and 65-foot obstacle course.

For more, visit carmelfest.net.