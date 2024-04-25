Current Publishing
Indy man charged in selling fentanyl that led to fatal overdose of Carmel woman

Police arrested an Indianapolis man April 23 for his alleged role in selling fentanyl to a Carmel woman who overdosed and died in May 2023.

Joey Henery Thompson Jr. has been charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in a death and is being held in the Hamilton County Jail. His bond is $250,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, Kelly Curry of Carmel is believed to have died in her home approximately an hour after rollerblading to the parking lot of Brookshire Village Shoppes on the southwest corner of Gray Road and 126th Street to purchase the drug from Thompson. An autopsy confirmed that Curry died after overdosing on fentanyl.

Investigators discovered messages between Curry and Thompson on Curry’s phone and used video surveillance and license plate readers to identify Thompson and connect him to the sale of the drug, the affidavit states.

Police discovered drug paraphernalia, small bags of suspected drugs, a Glock handgun and several inactive cellphones during a search of Thompson’s home and vehicle.

Thompson’s trial is set for July 8 in Hamilton County Superior Court 1.


