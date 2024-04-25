HSE board approves $49M general obligation bonds

The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees approved a $49 million bond package during a short midmonth meeting April 24.

Nobody spoke during the second of two required public hearings for the general obligation bonds, which fund capital projects outside of the district’s annual budget.

“There’s not enough money in our operations fund budget to address all the needs, so we issue GO bonds instead,” HSE Business Director Cecilie Nunn told the board prior to the vote. “We have a 10-year facilities, a 10-year technology and a bus replacement plan that we review to determine the amount of money we need in these bonds.”

Debt payments for older bonds that will be paid off this year will roll over to pay for the new bonds, which means that budgeted expenses for debt will not increase.

Some of the projects the bonds will fund include a new gym floor at Hamilton Southeastern High School, a tennis court at Fishers Junior High School and paying off bus leases.

Also during the April 24 meeting, the board approved the hire of Christi Thomas as the district’s new director of student services. Thomas has been the principal at Geist Elementary School for the last 11 years, according to an announcement from the district.

“In her new role, Thomas will oversee critical aspects of student welfare, including enrollment, attendance and student discipline procedures,” the announcement stated. “Furthermore, Thomas will serve as the designated authority for Title VI and Title IX filings and support the needs of homeless students as the McKinney-Vento liaison.”

Thomas has 25 years of experience in various educational roles, including assistant principal and mathematics teacher at both the elementary and secondary levels.

“I am extremely excited to take my K-12 experience and viewpoint to positively impact the entire district through guiding and implementing student services for PK-12,” Thomas stated. “I greatly appreciate the support and commitment I have received while serving the (Geist Elementary) community and look forward to expanding my reach to provide essential services to all students so they may thrive academically, socially and emotionally.”

Thomas will complete the school year in her current role at Geist Elementary.

The next HSE Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 8 at HSE’s central office, 13485 Cumberland Rd.