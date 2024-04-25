Zionsville Farmers’ Market gears up for 2024 season

The Zionsville Farmers’ Market returns to Zionsville’s historic brick Main Street in May for its 27th season.

Organizers said visitors can expect some new offerings from the market’s 41 vendors this year.

“Many of our favorite vendors are returning, but this year we have a few new vendors,” said Kristin Nester, Zionsville Farmers’ Market coordinator. “We have one who will be bringing mushrooms, including foraged mushrooms, which is unique because they have to be state certified to collect and sell foraged mushrooms for safety purposes. We also have some new produce vendors, one that specializes in tomatoes and one that is a general produce vendor, and then we also have a new sourdough vendor who is going to bring starters, loaves and kits to make your own sourdough.”

Throughout the season, the event will feature entertainment as well as special events, including corn day in July, a pumpkin painting event in September, and four special days for children.

The Zionsville Farmers’ Market originated in 1997 and has since grown into one of the town’s most popular summer attractions, providing visitors with options for produce, baked goods and freshly prepared food right in the heart of Zionsville. Organizers said the event is more than a typical market.

“It offers us a really great vibe,” Nester said of hosting the market on Main Street. “It’s in the center of town, it feels like everyone gets to celebrate on Saturday mornings. We attract thousands of people, and it’s great because it’s not just a place to buy produce or get breakfast, but everyone gets to socialize, chitchat with their neighbors and watch live music… It’s as much of a socializing event as it is providing an opportunity for farmers to reach people.”

The market opens May 18 and runs from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 28, except for Sept. 7.

For more, visit zionsvillefarmersmarket.org.