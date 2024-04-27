Fishers firm offers IT support for churches, small businesses

By Cassie King

Since its establishment in 2001, Technic Consulting has provided Information Technology services. In 2014, the Fishers-based company narrowed its focus to cater specifically to the IT needs of churches, Christian schools and small businesses.

David Kusch, Technic Consulting owner, said those entities have unique needs.

“We realized that churches and small businesses often face distinct IT challenges without the resources for dedicated IT staff,” Kusch said. “Our mission then became clear: to alleviate these technological burdens, allowing them to concentrate on their core objectives.”

The restructured Technic Consulting assumes complete responsibility for the IT needs and challenges of small and mid-sized churches, nonprofits and Christian schools. It offers full-time monitoring, maintenance, upgrades and security of the network and computers.

Technic Consulting’s service area is an approximately 1.5-hour radius from Fishers, along with some clients in the northwest suburbs of Illinois. Among its clients is Community Bible Fellowship Church, 231 E. 161st St., Westfield.

“We were facing a critical juncture in our building process and our IT plan had fallen apart,” said Nate Pletcher, technical and production director at Community Bible Fellowship Church. “We needed to establish the core network infrastructure to run various building systems, and everything seemed to be going wrong. Through some connections, I heard about Technic Consulting and very quickly, the stress of getting things in place on time and under budget dissipated. After the install and configuration, the ongoing support has been excellent, with rapid and thorough resolution to issues.”

Jill Payne of LifeSpring Community Church in Spring Grove, Ill., said the church was having ongoing technical problems.

“We were facing significant challenges with our deteriorating church computer network,” she said. “Fortunately, another local church recommended Technic Consulting to us, and David helped us navigate through the process seamlessly.”

Technic Consulting offers a complimentary IT, network and security assessment to help organizations identify ways to enhance the security and efficiency of their computers and networks.

“What sets Technic Consulting apart is our desire to empower churches, Christian schools and nonprofits by removing the hurdles of technology,” Kusch said. “We enable our clients to focus wholeheartedly on their mission.”

For more information, visit Technic Consulting’s website at tchelps.com.