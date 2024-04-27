Current Publishing
Snapshot: Trails at Conner Prairie opens

Snapshot: Trails at Conner Prairie opens

Fishers Community

Conner Prairie in Fishers officially opened its new trails system, part of the outdoor museum’s ongoing $40 million Prairie Pathways Campaign. Cutting the ribbon during the April 19 celebration are, from left, Norman Burns, Nancy Ricker, David Hillman, Jay Ricker, Diana Yates, Dan Yates, Andrew Bradford and Brian Timmerman. The new trails system includes a paved ADA-accessible trail and a more rugged gravel trail. Both are about 2 miles long. The trails are self-guided and take visitors through restored prairie and along the White River. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)


