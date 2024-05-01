Current Publishing
Noblesville man charged with rape

A Noblesville man was arrested and charged with rape April 26 after a law enforcement officer with the Noblesville Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Natasha Drive.

Court documents reveal Michael Ray Jones, 30, told police he “probably overdid it” after allegedly raping a woman.

Jones, a Hamilton County Community Corrections employee, is charged with two counts of rape, charges related to domestic battery, confinement, kidnapping and intimidation.

Court documents stated the victim accused Jones of dragging her into a bedroom and raping her. The victim stated she did not consent to anything, and Jones also reportedly bit her on the face.

Jones stated he “felt sorry” for what he did and that “anger” was the reason for his actions.

A jury trial will be held July 24.


