Hamilton Southeastern to perform teacher’s play

Hamilton Southeastern High School teacher Ethan Mathias is giving his theater students another opportunity to perform one of his plays.

HSE will present director Mathias’ play “Where’s There’s a Will” as its thespian show at 7 p.m. May 9-11 at the school’s Little Theatre. In 2022, the students performed in his play “Provenance.”

“The most special thing about this show is having the playwright on hand throughout the entire process,” senior Gloria Lane said. “It has been immensely helpful in getting to know my character. It is great to ask questions about who your character is and get introspective answers instead of guesses. Out of all of my shows, this is the character I feel most connected with. As I experienced with Mr. Mathias’ previous work, it is great to experience the revisions, some of which are to comply with the school policies, but others help with flow and storytelling, and it is a great experience to see the thought behind it.”

Mathias said the plot centers on three women facing vastly different choices and challenges when their grandmother leaves each of them a sizable portion of her estate with very particular final wishes.

“Navigating drama in the family, pressure in the local rural community and prejudices in a changing society, this women-centered dramedy makes some hard twists and turns as it confronts difficult issues with humor, heart and humanity,” he said.

The story was originally planned as a short play, but Mathias revisited and expanded it. There have been some informal readings.

“Now, we are premiering the script for HSE in its current form,” he said. “The students have really enjoyed the process of being the first ones to discover and explore these complicated characters. As the playwright, it is fun for me to hear their thoughts and the fresh takes they bring to who these people are. Some of my favorite rehearsal moments are when we pause to dig deeper into a moment or an intention and can more fully and confidently discuss the play together.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. It is intended for audiences 14 and older. For tickets, visit HSEDrama.org.