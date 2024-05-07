Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Shonkwiler wins Republican nomination for District 29
Shonkwiler wins Republican nomination for District 29

Shonkwiler wins Republican nomination for District 29

0
By on Noblesville Community

Alaina Shonkwiler won the Republican primary election May 7 for Indiana House District 29. She defeated Laura Alerding by 1,498 votes.

Shonkwiler will face Democrat Christopher Hartig, who was unopposed in the primary, in the Nov. 5 general election.

“I am thrilled to be your Republican nominee for House District 29,” Shonkwiler stated. “I’m running for state representative to represent the community I have called home for nearly my entire life – the community where my husband and I are raising our children. Noblesville has taken tremendous strides in just the past few years, and it’s crucial for us to have practical, commonsense leaders who listen to our neighbors and work alongside others to achieve real, meaningful results.”

Republican incumbent Chuck Goodrich did not seek reelection. He instead ran for the District 5 U.S. House seat.

In the District 5 U.S. House race, incumbent Rep. Victoria Spartz won the Republican primary in a field of nine candidates. She will face Democrat Deborah A. Pickett in the Nov. 5 election.


More Headlines

YocumJeterYocum to face District 88 incumbent Jeter in general election 2024PrimaryElection2024 Primary Election Results CIN COVER 0101 looking ahead01Noblesville grant to support downtown businesses CIN 0514 COM GroundbreakingDel Webb announces Noblesville community CIZ cover JacksonEnhancing education: Zionsville teachers earn thousands in grant funds cityhallCarmel in brief — May 7, 2024
Share.