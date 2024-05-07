Current Publishing
Spartz, Pickett win primary races in Indiana's 5th District
From left, Victoria Spartz, Deborah Pickett

Spartz, Pickett win primary races in Indiana’s 5th District

Incumbent Victoria Spartz has secured the Republican nomination in the May 7 primary and will continue her bid for reelection to Congress in Indiana’s 5th District.

Spartz received nearly 40 percent of the vote with most precincts reporting to defeat eight other candidates.

“My victory in this election is a testament to the American people and my fellow Hoosiers that money and lies do not buy elections,” Spartz stated. “I am honored to represent Indiana and ready to get back to work to get our great Republic back on track.”

State Rep. Chuck Goodrich received approximately 33 percent of the vote to finish in second place.

In the Democratic primary, Deborah Pickett received nearly 60 percent of the vote to defeat Ryan Pfenninger.


