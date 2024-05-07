Noblesville grant to support downtown businesses

The City of Noblesville recently launched the Hard Hat Resiliency Grant to support downtown businesses impacted by INDOT’s Reconstructing State Road 32 project to replace pavement between 6th and 16th streets.

“As we move into the second phase of this important infrastructure project, the city is stepping up to support downtown businesses facing disruption due to detours and construction,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen stated. “This grant is one way we can ensure the vibrancy of our downtown district remains strong.”

According to Lexie Rock, Noblesville’s communications relations manager, the Downtown District Committee approved the grant opportunity at its April 26 meeting, using appropriated funds dedicated to supporting Noblesville’s “authentic and unmatched downtown.”

“The construction will certainly pose challenges for our downtown merchants,” stated Aaron Smith, who chairs the Downtown District Committee and represents downtown Noblesville on the common council. “However, we saw an opportunity with these grants to creatively give downtown businesses support while the construction work is underway.”

Rock stated the program was created with support from Noblesville Main Street and the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, who “have advocated on behalf of impacted businesses.”

“It’s our hope that the Hard Hat Resiliency Grant will provide timely funding to help offset costs businesses on and around the square experience due to the road construction,” Noblesville Main Street and Chamber stated in a news release. “We want to do our part to ensure businesses can creatively work with their customers to share that they are open throughout the next few months.”

Downtown businesses impacted by the construction project are eligible to apply, and Rock stated that businesses are “encouraged to provide a brief description of how funds would be utilized.”

A total of $35,500 will be awarded, with three grants of $1,000, 10 grants of $750 and 50 grants of $500 available. The application for the grant is live and will be open until May 7.

For more, visit noblesville.in.gov/community-engagement.