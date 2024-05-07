South Village development to be reviewed in May

The Town of Zionsville has tapped the brakes — lightly — on plans to create the South Village planned unit development.

The Plan Commission is set to review the rezoning of 169 acres to form South Village PUD later this month. The PUD will combine two current PUDs with multiple zoning districts into a single PUD governing South Village.

Although the PUD was on the agenda before the Plan Commission April 15, it was continued to the May meeting. Members of the Town Council said they would like to see clarifications on building uses and allowable building heights before the PUD comes up for a vote.

“We’ve got to get it right, and it would feel good to slow it down … so that we’re not going back and forth wasting people’s time,” councilmember Jason Plunkett said during a meeting April 9. “We’ve just got to make sure we get it right.”

Mayor John Stehr said the town is listening to all the submitted comments about the development, good and bad.

“Hopefully, by the time it gets to (council) we’ll have a plan that you can live with, that your constituents can live with, and we can all get behind for the benefit of Zionsville,” Stehr said.

Stehr unveiled the $250 million effort to create a mixed-use master plan for the town’s South Village in March, an effort to revitalize the underdeveloped area between the historic brick street downtown and Old 106th Street.

Stehr said the development will be a town-led PUD that will include 500,000 square feet of commercial space, residential options including single family homes, townhomes, and senior living, road realignment to improve traffic flow while protecting the historic brick Main Street and 40 percent protected greenspace.

“I want to really emphasize that I do believe that this is a work in progress, as is every proposal like this that comes before the plan commission for the first time,” Stehr said. “I think it’s really important that we hear everyone’s voices here in a constructive way.”

The Plan Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. May 20. Documents related to the meeting will be posted at www.zionsville-in.gov/AgendaCenter.

Town officials have hosted several informal meetings to discuss the PUD. Meetings this month are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. May 8 at COhatch, and 12 p.m. May 16 at Our Place coffee shop.

Learn more about South Village at zionsvillesouthvillage.com.