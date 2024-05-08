Hamilton County deputies, first responders, rescue woman from submerged car

A woman was rescued April 30 from her partially submerged vehicle by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, an Indiana Conservation Officer and first responders from the White River and Jackson fire departments.

According to a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 296th Street and Carpenter Road in northern Hamilton County following a report of a vehicle upside down and submerged in a culvert next to the road.

“It was determined that the occupant was still inside the vehicle and unable to be extricated due to the windows being submerged,” the news release stated. “Without regard for their personal safety, Deputy Rick Hay, Deputy Scott Hazel and DNR Conservation Officer Billy Doss removed their personal safety equipment, entered the water and worked to extricate the victim.”

A winch from a responding fire apparatus helped to angle the vehicle upward and move a window out of the water, and one of the responders was able to break the window.

In a bodycam video from the rescue, the woman can be heard stating that she was the only occupant. She was concerned about getting out through the window, but rescuers assured her that that her head would not be submerged during the process.

The unidentified woman insisted on responders taking her purse before she positioned herself to go through the window.

“Without these measures taken by the first responders, the outcome for the victim could have been much worse and likely have resulted in a drowning,” the news release stated.

According to the news release, the woman, whose age was not provided, received treatment at the scene and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with complaints of chest pain.