Hotel Nickel Plate opens on 116th Street in Fishers

A $30 million, multiyear project in downtown Fishers has been completed, and Hotel Nickel Plate opened for business in late April.

According to an announcement from developers Browning Investments and the Dora Hotel Co., the 116-room hotel also has a full-service restaurant and direct access to the Nickel Plate Trail. It is part of the Tapestry Collection, one of 70 high-end Hilton hotels.

Construction at the site, 8651 E 116th St., started in fall 2022 after five years of planning.

The announcement stated that the hotel also offers a fire pit overlooking the Nickel Plate Trail, live entertainment, local craft beer and a gift store with Hotel Nickel Plate branded items and local products.

“We are extremely proud of our team for working diligently on making Hotel Nickel Plate come to life,” stated Tim Dora, president of Dora Hotel Co. “I know everyone put their hearts and souls into this project. It makes me proud to drive down 116th Street and see not just a hotel but a home away from home.”

Chris Dora, vice president of Dora Hotel Co., said they take pride in offering a place with positive energy.

“Our space invites our hotel guests and our community to explore, engage and, most importantly, escape,” Chris Dora stated. “We aim to embrace tradition while creating our own classics. Our passion is the craft behind true hospitality.”

Hotel Nickel Plate is the third project completed in Browning’s 116th Street development announced in 2018, which also included the First Internet Bank headquarters and Nickel Plate Station mixed-use development.

“Hotel Nickel Plate is the remarkable result of a partnership between a local development and construction company (Browning) and Dora Hotel Co. (headquartered in Fishers), financed by First Internet Bank, whose new headquarters is next door,” stated Adam Chavers, chief development officer at Browning.

For more about Hotel Nickel Plate, visit bit.ly/3Us3AUY.