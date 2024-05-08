Noblesville Masonic Lodge to hold open house

Noblesville Masonic Lodge will hold a public open house May 18 at 295 S. 9th St. coinciding with the Indiana Peony Festival at Seminary Park, 350 S. 10th St.

“We were established in 1847 and have been an active organization here in the community since that time,” said Kyle Moser, master of the Noblesville Masonic Lodge. “With that history, we thought it would be a good idea to do a little open house. We have this really beautiful building that people go by all the time, and our sense is that nobody really knows what happens in here.”

Moser said the event will provide visitors an opportunity to “explore the historic building and the heritage and traditions of Freemasonry.”

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community, share the history of (the) historic building and answer questions about Masonry during this special event,” Moser said. “Our fraternity has a rich history spanning centuries, and we look forward to welcoming guests and fostering a greater understanding of our traditions and values.”

Guests can take guided tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. led by lodge members, who will discuss the symbolism and significance behind its rituals and artifacts.

“We want to open the doors, give people a chance to see the building and explain our symbols and belief system of how to make good men better,” Moser said.

The Noblesville Masonic Lodge’s open house is a family-friendly event open to all ages. Admission is free and hot dogs and bottled water will be available at no cost.

“Since the Peony Festival is right around the corner, I think it is our chance to let people come in, have a look and see what they think,” Moser said.

For more, visit noblesville57.com.