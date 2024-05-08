Ind. 32 set to become a “roundabout corridor” between Westfield and Noblesville

Residents of Hamilton County were presented with plans for the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Improve to Move plan, a project to implement five miles of improvements on Ind. 32 between Westfield and Noblesville, during a presentation at Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield May 8.

The project addresses traffic congestion and safety from East Street in Westfield to Mensa Drive in Noblesville. About 100 residents attended the public meeting to view plans for the project, which is in the first phase of an anticipated three-year planning and construction effort.

The plans widen the five-mile stretch of road to four lanes, starting on the western portion at East Street and Ind. 32. A roundabout is planned for that intersection as part of a separate project that is part of an interlocal agreement between Westfield and INDOT.

The Improve to Move plan adds seven 2-lane roundabouts along the corridor, at the following intersections:

Carey Road/Grassy Branch Road

Gunther Boulevard

Moontown Road/Gray Road

Pebble Brook Boulevard/Hazel Dell Elementary School

Hazel Dell/Little Chicago Road

Mill Creek Road

Hague Road/Pleasant Street Extension

The Hague Road/Pleasant Street Extension will be constructed by the City of Noblesville.

INDOT officials at the May 8 meeting said the construction will create a “roundabout corridor” between Westfield and Noblesville.

The planning includes preliminary design and environmental studies in 2024; land acquisition, final design and permitting in 2024 and 2025; utility relocations in 2025; and construction over two construction seasons in 2026 and 2027.

While the total cost of the project has not been determined, construction costs are anticipated at $75 million. INDOT officials said so far, residents have expressed concerns mostly related to the process of land acquisition, as the roadway will widen between 25 and 30 feet on each side.

INDOT is planning a public hearing on the project in the first quarter of 2025.

For more, visit improvetomove32.com.